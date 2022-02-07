Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market 2022 Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2028

Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Other conditions related to diabetes can occur Skin, kidneys, heart, nervous system and eyes. There are several types of insulin used in the treatment of diabetes, including pre-mixed, long-acting, intermediate-acting, short-acting and fast-acting. Continuous glucose monitoring is an FDA-approved approach that measures blood sugar levels in the management of diabetes.

R&D of new treatments for diabetes treatment is likely to drive growth in the global diabetes equipment and pharmaceutical market over the estimated period. For example, a clinical-stage drug development company in China, Hua Medicine, in April 2020, reported positive results from a clinical study evaluating the effectiveness of metformin, DPP-4 inhibitors, or SGLT-2 inhibitors for type 2 diabetes.

Rising funding in Diabetes R&D is likely to provide profitable growth opportunities for market players. For example, JDRF, a US-based non-profit 501 organization, announced in April 2020 that JDRF House ParT1D would raise US$ 2.5 million for R&D for type 1 diabetes.

Adverse effects of drugs used in the treatment of diabetes are likely to limit the growth of the global diabetes equipment and drug market. For example, a class of drugs widely used in the management of type 2 diabetes may include sulfonylurea, low blood sugar, stomach upset, skin rash or itching, weight gain.

Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market: Key Takeaways:

The size of global diabetes devices and drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 118,955.0 Million and during the estimated period (2027-2020) it is likely to witness the value US$ 231,909.8 Million at CAGR of 10.00%. Factors such as R&D of diabetes treatment and diagnostic products are supporting the growth of the market.

In 2019, Therapeutics took the lead in the global diabetes equipment and drug market, considering 74.1% in terms of value, followed by diagnosis and monitoring. The therapeutics department counts treatment options such as insulin which is a blockbuster treatment. Furthermore, the presence of other drugs is also likely to support market growth in the estimated period.

The Type 2 Diabetes Division took the lead in the global diabetes equipment and drug market in 2019, accounting for 64.8% of the value, followed by Type 1 Diabetes, respectively. For example, as per the study, ‘Global Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes over the Next Ten Years (2018-2028)’, published by the American Diabetes Association, 500 million people affected from type 2 diabetes in 2018 globally.

Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market: Market Trends

The growing geriatric population in the Asia-Pacific is likely to drive market growth. For example, as per the United Nations Population Fund, the elderly population in Asia-Pacific is likely to triple between 2010 and 2050 and reach 1.3 billion by 2050.

Major biological drugs and traditional medicines used in the treatment of diabetes are likely to lose patent protection by 2020. For example, AstraZeneca's Bydureon (exenatide) patent for the treatment of type 2 diabetes will expire in October 2020.

Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market: Key Developments

April 2020: DexCom, Inc. launches a new patient support program that offers Dexcom two 90-day supply shipments of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system supplies and helps customers reduce the cost by US $ 45 per 90-day supply shipment. Current U.S. customers who have lost insurance due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

April 2020: Abbott Laboratories announces that as per USFDA, the Freestyle Libre 14-day system, a CGM technology, can be used in hospital setting 2 during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global diabetes devices and drugs market are Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lupin Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, DexCom Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Abbott Laboratories.

