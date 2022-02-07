Dysphagia Management Market is expected to reach US$ 403.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% | Eisai Co. Ltd., C. R. Bard

Dysphagia Management Market

Dysphagia occur more commonly in patients suffering from stroke and thus condition is also be a result of autonomic nervous systems. Conditions such as oral, esophageal or oropharyngeal cancer can also lead to dysphagia.

Statistics:

The global dysphagia management market is estimated to account for US$ 5,040.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Market Drivers:

Rise in prevalence of throat cancer is expected to boost growth of the global dysphagia management market over the forecast period. According to the National Cancer Institute, the U.S. recorded around 12,410 new cases of laryngeal cancer and the estimated number of deaths due to the disease was 3,760 in the country.

Market Opportunities:

Additional resources, funding, administrative support, training, and inter-professional communication is required for advancements in dysphagia management. In emerging economies, the physician-patient ratio is low. For instance, according to World Health Organization’s data updated in April 2019, in India, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people or a deficit of 600,000 doctors, and the nurse: patient ratio is 1:483. Thus, the number of qualified healthcare personnel to detect, assess, and treat persons with symptoms of dysphagia must be increased.

Market Restraints:

Concerns associated with screening, evaluation, and treatment for dysphagia are projected to hinder growth of the market. Screening and bedside evaluation methods, although important initial step in dysphagia diagnostics, are incapable alone of offering detailed assessment of swallowing anatomy. Moreover, there is lack of a universal protocol with both high specificity and sensitivity for predicting aspiration.

Key Takeaways:

The Nutritional Solutions segment in the global dysphagia management market was valued at US$ 1,671.9 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,758.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of throat cancer is projected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Oropharangeal Dysphagia segment held dominant position in the global dysphagia management market in 2019, accounting for 80.6% share in terms of value. The growth of the segment is attributed to growing number of people addicted to smoking during the forecast period.

Market Trends:

High prevalence of dysphagia among U.S. population is expected to accelerate growth of the market. For instance, according to the study, ‘Prevalence and Characteristics of Dysphagia Based on a Population-Based Survey,’ accepted by the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology in October 2019, dysphagia affects 16.1% of adults in the U.S. at some point during their lives.

In Europe, several patients do not have adequate treatment for dysphagia. For instance, according to a research conducted by St. Joan Despí & Hospital General of Hospitalet, Spain, in October 2019, 75.4% of patients suffering from oropharyngeal dysphagia did not have adequate complete adapted treatment that included diet and thickener.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dysphagia management market include, Eisai Co. Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Hormel Health Labs, AstraZeneca, Cipla Ltd., Nestlé Health Science, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Phagenesis Ltd., Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition, and Cook Medical Inc.

Key Developments:

August 2019: Bracco Diagnostics Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for Varibar Thin Liquid (barium sulfate) for oral suspension used to detect and assess the type and severity of dysphagia

August 2019: Allakos Inc. announced positive results from its Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of AK002 in patients with eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic gastroenteritis. AK002 decreased esophageal eosinophil counts and dysphagia symptoms in patients with comorbid eosinophilic esophagitis.

