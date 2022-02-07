Specialty Carbohydrates Market to reach a valuation of US$ 11.6 Bn by 2026 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Specialty Carbohydrates Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty carbohydrates market is set expand at a healthy 6% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032), reaching a valuation of US$ 11.6 Bn by 2032.



Specialty Carbohydrates Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.5 Bn Specialty Carbohydrates Market Value in 2032 US$ 11.6 Bn Specialty Carbohydrates Market Value-based CAGR (2022 to 2032) 6.0% Specialty Carbohydrates Market Forecast Period 2022-2032

Increasing consumer preference for healthier food items is propelling sales of specialty carbohydrates in the food and beverage sector. In addition to this, surging demand for high quality animal-derived products will continue pushing sales of specialty carbohydrates over the forecast period.

Specialty carbohydrates are being incorporated in functional foods and beverages and are becoming popular among health-conscious millennials. In developing countries such as India, China and Mexico, the market is gaining traction owing to an increasing population adapting gymnastics and fitness activities.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14259

Furthermore, specialty carbohydrates offer various health benefits due to which they are incorporated in medical supplements to treat intestinal imbalances, malnutrition, and cardiovascular diseases. Also, various market players use these carbohydrates to enhance the nutritional value of food to promote better health habits and to reduce cholesterol levels.

Moreover, owing to the rising levels of osteoarthritis, diabetes and other chronic diseases linked to obesity, awareness among consumers about fitness is growing. This is expected to be a chief driver of the global specialty carbohydrates market over the forecast period.

“Growing demand for high nutritional content in packaged food products, along with increasing applications of specialty carbohydrates in sports nutrition are expected to augment the growth of the market over the assessment period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on sales channel, demand in the online retailers segment is expected to remain high over the forecast period.

By application, functional food segment and functional beverage segment will collectively account for more than 50% of the total market share in 2022.

North America is expected to account for 31% of the total market share by 2032.

APAC will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with high demand in India and China.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14259

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Types, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Cargill Incorporated



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Tate & Lyle Plc.



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Roquette Freres



• Südzucker AG Company



• SunOpta



• Ajinomoto Inc.,



• Comet Bio



• J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. Kg



• FMC Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of specialty carbohydrates are focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to cater to a growing consumer pool. For instance:

In 2021, the partnership of Cargill and BASF expanded to develop and innovate an enzyme-based solution for the animal feed industry



We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14259

More Valuable Insights into the Specialty Carbohydrates Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global specialty carbohydrates market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (glucose, lactose, galactose, glucosamine), application (dietary supplements, animal nutrition, functional food, functional beverage and personal care), and distribution channel (convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers), across seven major regions of the world.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Food Grade Sodium Hydroxide Market: The increasing access to social media, and internet to access the existing information regarding the various ingredients and chemicals is driving this trend in the global food grade sodium hydroxide-based products’ market.

Forage Inoculants Market: With increasing application relies on the use of mixed inoculants will anticipate the forage inoculants market in the mid-term forecast period

Food Grade Sodium Citrate Market: Food grade sodium citrate is one of the examples of chemicals that are used in the global food industry. Food grade sodium citrate offers various properties after adding it in the products.

Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market: The global food grade phosphoric acid market is primarily driven by its increasing popularity as food additives in a range of processed food products and beverages.

Food Grade Linseed Oil Market: Food grade linseed oil is rising as an important ingredient for functional food due to its amusing α-linolenic acid (omega-3 fatty acid, ALA), and lignans content.

Food Grade Hydraulic Oil Market: The rising demand for several types of hydraulic systems as the modern businesses are demanding high efficiency and speed at higher operating temperatures and pressures, which is increasing the market demand for the food grade hydraulic oil.

Food Grade Calcium Hydroxide Market: Food grade calcium hydroxide is basically a white soft fine powder that has a bulk density of 0.5-0.8.

Food Grade Calcium Carbonate Market: Due to the higher solubility, the food grade calcium carbonate is significantly better absorbed as compared with the calcium citrate.

Chia-based Protein Market: Plant-based protein supplements have gained momentum in the past few years, this is due to growing consumers’ inclination towards plant-based products.

Aeroponics Market: Due to the rising awareness about health and food, customers are progressively preferring chemical-free and sustainable food products.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/specialty-carbohydrates-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/specialty-carbohydrates-market