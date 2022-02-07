Bioactive Peptide Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 9.4% | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Seagarden AS, Phermpep Co. Ltd.

Bioactive Peptide Market

Bioactive peptides are amino acids combined together through a covalent bond. Bioactive peptides are extracted from various natural sources

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioactive Peptide Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Bioactive Peptide Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

A bioactive peptide is a substance that has biological or therapeutic properties. These compounds are primarily studied in the field of biology, pharmacology and medicine. The field of bioactive peptide research is broad and involves many sub-disciplines such as chemistry, physics, science, and biology. To better understand what makes these peptides so powerful, let's review a few examples of these compounds.

The research process is quite extensive and the objective of these studies is to determine whether the peptides have any potential for immunogenicity and to identify their receptors. The peptides have been found to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and wound healing properties. Although the field is relatively new, some researchers have already found that bioactive lipids can improve the health of humans.

The global bioactive peptide market was valued at US$ 3,265.2 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Global Bioactive Peptide Market: Drivers

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global bioactive peptide market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Nuritas partnered with Stonehaven Incubate for R&D of advanced animal health solutions leveraging artificial intelligence and genomics to discover and unlock natural bioactive peptides.

Global Bioactive Peptide Market: Opportunities

R&D in peptides is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global bioactive peptide market. For instance, a study published on July 2017 in the Nature research Journal reported development of a synthetic peptide that can specifically inhibit Zika virus infection.

Similarly, a study published in February 2017 by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, reported designing a machine that can rapidly produce large quantities of customized peptides. The new tabletop machine takes less than an hour to generate complete peptide molecules containing up to 60 amino acids.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the livestock sector.

Difficulty in transporting live animals and animal products such as milk, meat, and eggs

Restrictions and limitations on seasonal border crossings with ruminants

Restricted capacity to purchase necessary production inputs

Restricted access to labor and professional services

Such factors have led to a decrease in sales and processing capacity of animal products, and a slowdown of the market growth.

Global Bioactive Peptide Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global bioactive peptide market include, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arlak Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Naturade, Natural Factors Inc., Phermpep Co. Ltd., MYOS RENS Technology Inc., Royal DSM, Seagarden AS, and Valio Oy.

Global Bioactive Peptide Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global bioactive peptide market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Gelita launched the collagen peptide which can be used in a variety of functional and nutritional beverages.

