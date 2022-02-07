Immune Health Supplement Market is expected to be valued at US$ 22,702.4 Mn with CAGR of 7.1% by 2028

Immune health supplements are important for management of certain chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, constipation, malabsorption, and indigestion.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immune Health Supplement Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Immune Health Supplement industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Immune Health Supplement Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Immune Health Supplement also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Global Immune Health Supplement Market, By Ingredients (Vitamins, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Minerals, and Others), By Source (Plant-based, and Animal-based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,441.9 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Launch of new products are projected to propel growth of the global immune health supplement market. For instance, in June 2020, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc. launched its new ENORAS Liquid for enteral use, in coffee and strawberry flavors. It is indicated to be used as a nutritional support for postoperative patients.

Furthermore, in April 2020, Gerber, a company that specializes in early-childhood nutrition, launched two A2 milk innovations including Gerber Good Start A2 Infant Formula and Good Start A2 Toddler Drink. Both products contain a combination of easy-to-digest A2 β-casein protein and probiotics & prebiotic HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharide) to support digestive health of the baby.

Global Immune Health Supplement Market– Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the development, production, and supply of immune health supplement market around the globe. Many manufacturing facilities, and transport departments have suspended their activities to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thus, this pandemic has affected both demand and supply of immune health supplement market. Since December 2019, a novel coronavirus spread throughout China and across the world, causing a continuous increase in confirmed cases within a short period of time. The disease has spread to more than 100 countries across the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency in March 2020. For instance, according to the World Health Organization Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) report, the manifestation of the coronavirus disease has resulted in more than 166 million infected individuals worldwide as of 23rd May 2021. Following the spread of the coronavirus, several companies operating in the immune health supplement market are investing in the development of new immune health supplement products to boost immunity in the body. For instance, Danone’s nutrition health department, Nutricia, is supporting research from independent medical professionals to define guidelines for nutritional care for COVID-19 patients recovering after intensive care unit (ICU) discharge. In May 2020, Danone’s nutrition health department, Nutricia, announced that clinician-initiated research projects in 16 countries across the world will be supported by Nutricia with grants totaling to around US$ 1.1 million.

Browse 43 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 216 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Immune Health Supplement Market”- Forecast to 2027, Global Immune Health Supplement Market , By Ingredients (Vitamins, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Minerals, and Others), By Source (Plant-based and Animal-based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Moreover, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and other disorders in aging patients is again expected to support growth of the global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. For instance, according to World Population Prospects, in 2017, the global geriatric population was around 962 million, which is expected to reach around 2.1 billion by the year 2050.

Key Takeaways of the Global Immune Health Supplement Market:

The global immune health supplement market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to launch of immune health supplement products, this is projected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in April 2017, Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc. launched Tylacti COMPLETE Bars, a nutritionally complete medical food available for dietary management of Tyrosinemia (TYR). Furthermore, in September 2016, Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc. launched a new and improved Glytactin Complete Bar, a medical food for the dietary management of Phenylketonuria (PKU).

Among Sources, Plant-based segment is projected to hold largest market share in the global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. The growing development and launch of plant-based immune health supplements is projected to augment the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, a New Zealand-based dietary supplement firm, Vitality Wellness, launched an immune health supplement that is made from blackcurrants along with additional nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc etc.

On the basis of form, Capsules segment is accounted for the largest market share in global immune health supplement market over the forecast period. The capsule form of supplements have certain advantages over the tablet form, such as, easy digestibility, no unpleasant taste or odor, higher bioavailability etc.

Key players operating in the global immune health supplement market are Abbott Nutrition, Bayer AG, Glanbia, Plc., EuroPharma, Inc., Bio Tech Pharmacal, Vital Nutrients, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Vitabiotics Ltd., NutriGold Inc., BioGaia, Natural Immunogenics, and Nutramax Laboratories

