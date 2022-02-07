Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 5.2% | Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Allergan

Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic illness, is a brain disorder that affects the mood, energy level, and other activities

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2605

Overview:

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania/hypomania) and lows (depression). The primary treatments for bipolar disorder include medications and psychotherapy to control symptoms, and also may include education and support groups.

Drivers:

Increasing research and development and favorable government support to develop novel drugs is expected to augment the growth of the global bipolar disorder treatment market. For instance, in June 2017, Iowa Neuroscience Institute planned to grant US$ 150,000 every year for 5 years to the Department of Psychiatry in University of Iowa to create a Bipolar Disorder Research Program of Excellence.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2605

Moreover, market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnership and collaboration to focus on various operations, such as development, distribution, and sales of bipolar disorder drugs. This in turn is also expected to boost the growth of the global bipolar disorder treatment market. For instance, in February 2016, University of Oxford and Sound Pharmaceuticals (SPI) teamed up to develop bipolar disorder treatment. In November 2017, under this collaboration, University of Oxford and Sound Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a Phase II clinical trial of SPI-1005 to treat people with bipolar disorder.

Regional Insights:

Africa is expected to witness robust growth in the global bipolar disorder treatment market due to the increasing prevalence of bipolar disorder and frequent approvals and launches of novel products in the region. For instance, as per the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s 2017 report, the prevalence of depression in South Africa is estimated to be 9.7%, accounting for 4.5 million patients. Moreover, bipolar disorder affects 1% of South African population.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global bipolar disorder treatment market are Indivior, Gedeon Richter Plc., Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Minerva Neurosciences, H. Lundbeck A/S, AbbVie Inc., Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Allergan plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2605

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Other Reports

COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test Market

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market