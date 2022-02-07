Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Reports And Data

Behavioral health software enables medical professionals to diagnose a patient suffering from the mental illnesses, particularly, depression, addiction, stress

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on global Behavioral/Mental Health Software market to offer comprehensive overview of the Behavioral/Mental Health Software industry to the users, readers and investors. The report provides details about revenue growth, drivers, market size, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The report also sheds light on various market segmentations, regional bifurcation and top companies. The global Behavioral/Mental Health Software market is extremely competitive and consist of various key players at global and regional levels. Major players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and research and development investments to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product base.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Behavioral/Mental Health Software market are:

Pliner solutions, Quest diagnostics, Practice Fusion, Cerner Solutions, Optum, Epic Systems Corporation, Office Ally Inc., McKesson Technology Solutions, Kareo, NextGen Health Information Systems, PointClickCare Corp, Allscripts, HCHB Company, eClinicalWorks LLC, Qualifacts, Valant, Netsmart and NueMD among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Behavioral/Mental Health Software market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market segmentation

By Component

• Software

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

• Subscription Models

• Ownership Models

• Support Services

• Subscription Models

• By Delivery Model

By Functionality

• Electronic Health Records (EHR)

• Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

• Telehealth

• Administrative Functionality

• Document/Image Management

• Case Management

• Workforce Management

• Financial Functionality

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Managed Care

• Accounts Payable/General Ledger

• Payroll

• Business Intelligence (BI)

• Care Plans/Health Management

• Clinical Functionality

• Patient/Client Scheduling

• E-Prescribing

By End User

• Providers

• Hospitals

• Community Clinics

• Payers

• Private Practices

• Patients

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

