Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 55.4% | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR) and wild type transthyretin amyloidosis are two main types of transthyretin amyloidosis

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview

Transthyretin amyloidosis is a rare disease and its symptoms are not easily identified. It is therefore, diagnosed late, which in turn affects the course of action in terms of treatment. No approved drugs are available for the treatment of cardiomyopathy. Similar to cardiomyopathy, no specifically approved drug is available for the treatment of wild-type transthyretin amyloidosis.

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is expected to be valued at US$ 35.8 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 55.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market: Drivers

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market growth is driven by high prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis. For instance, according to the data published by The American Journal of Managed Care in 2017, hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis affects around 50,000 patients worldwide.

Moreover, approval and launch of new drugs is also expected to aid in growth of the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in March, 2018, the Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare in Japan granted SAKIGAKE designation to Pfizer Inc.’s Tafamidis, for the treatment of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM)

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new drugs to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2017, Pfizer Inc. received Fast Track designation to Tafamidis, an investigational treatment therapy for Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. partnered with US Bioservices, a specialty pharmacy and part of AmerisourceBergen, to dispense ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection.

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market: Restraints

Low diagnosis rate of transthyretin amyloidosis is expected to hinder growth of the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market. For instance, according to the study published by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in January 2018, the diagnosis rate of hATTR in the U.S. is around ~10-30%.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Globally, as of 5:35pm CET, 25 November 2021, there have been 258,830,438 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,174,646 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 November 2021, a total of 7,702,859,718 vaccine doses have been administered. Patients with amyloid transthyretin amyloidosis are vulnerable to COVID-19 morbidity due to the multisystem nature of ATTR amyloidosis. This in turn is expected to boost demand for transthyretin amyloidosis treatment.

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new drugs to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched ONPATTRO (patisiran) in Germany for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are also focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2018, Pfizer, Inc. reported positive results from Phase 3 ATTR-ACT study of Tafamidis among patients suffering from transthyretin cardiomyopathy

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market include, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Prothena Corporation Plc., and SOM Innovation Biotech, S.L.

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new drugs to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its novel drug TEGSEDI (inotersen) indicated for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Major players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. entered into distribution agreement with Accredo specialty pharmacy, a subsidiary of Express Scripts to distribute TEGSEDI (inotersen) subcutaneous injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

