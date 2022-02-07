Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 2800 Block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the 2800 block of Chancellor’s Way, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects forced the victim out of their vehicle then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. The victim was able to maintain possession of their vehicle.

 

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

