Construction Drone Market 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global construction drone was valued at US$ 5,121.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 14,123.3 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.9% by 2028

Major Key players in this Market:

· 3D Robotics Inc.

· AeroVironment Inc.

· DJI

· FLIR Systems Inc.

· Insitu Inc.

· Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

· Parrot Drones

· Precision Hawk Inc.

· Trimble Inc. Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

· DroneDeploy Inc.

· Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

· Boeing

· Delair SAS

· Autel Robotics

· BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

· EHang

· Aerialtronics

· Kespry Inc.

· Skydio Inc.

Key Market Drivers:

Rise adoption of drones in the construction industry for inspection, surveillance, & monitoring is expected to propel growth of the construction drone market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, China based DJI announced the launch of the Mavic Air 2 for aerial photography and video surveillance of residential construction sites.

Moreover, increasing adoption of technologically advanced construction sectors, introduction of smart drones, and increasing deployment of UAVs in the construction industry is expected to augment growth of the construction drone market. For instance, in December 2021, Komatsu launched Smart Construction Drone tool to simplify production tracking, billing. Komatsu is integrating drones into its suite of job site technologies to enable contractors to analyze data throughout each project phase, tracking production, and billing with precision.

Construction Drone Market Segmented into :

By Type:

· Fixed Wing Drone

· Rotary Wing Drone

By Application:

· Surveying Land

· Infrastructure Inspection

· Security & Surveillance

By End User:

· Residential

· Commercial

· Industrial

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Construction Drone Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected almost all industries, including the construction industry, as several governments around the world enforced stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has also affected the production, demand, supply, as well as industry dynamics. Many projects have been halted or closed amid pandemic. As a result, there has been financial recession in the construction industry in almost all countries. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The construction drone market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the rapid development of the construction industry. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India, China, and the United States are expected to account for almost 60% of all global growth in the construction sector by 2025.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the construction drone market owing to the increasing demand for construction drones, growing adoption of advanced technologies, increasing deployment of UAVs in the construction industry, and increasing investments in construction industry in these regions.

• For instance, in September 2019, National Mapping Agency (NMA) and Survey of India (SoI) launched a program for large-scale mapping (LSM) in India, which in turn expected to increase the demand for construction drones. Moreover, according to a national statistical agency of Canada, Statistics Canada, total investments in building construction registered an increase of 12% in June 2020 as compared to May 2020.

