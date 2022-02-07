Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics Market See Incredible Growth till 2022-2028 | SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR,

Artificial Vital Organs and Medical Bionics

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Bio-artificial organ formation plays an important role in the development of artificial vital organs. Based on the materials used, prostheses can be divided into three main classes: biological, biomechanical and mechanical.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The growing recognition and proliferation of artificial organs is likely to drive the growth of the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market. For example, SynCardia Systems, LLC received USFDA approval in March 2020 for its 50cc Temporary Total Artificial Heart (TAH) system as a heart transplant pool.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Research and development of artificial vital organs is likely to provide beneficial growth opportunities for players in the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market. For example, researchers at the Lodz University of Technology in Poland reported in June 2018 that they developed an artificial circulatory system that simulated different ejection pressures, ejection volumes and pulsation frequencies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

The high cost involved in the development of artificial organs and medical bionics is likely to obstruct market growth.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The size of the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market was estimated to be accounted for US$ 35,340.4 Million and over the forecast period (2020-2027) it is estimated to witness a value of US$ 73,316.9 Million with a CAGR of 9.6%. Key factors driving the growth of the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market during the estimated period include increasing the waiting list for organ transplants and increasing rates of chronic disorders.

In 2019, synthetic vital organs became the leading market in the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market, considering 59.3% in terms of value, followed by medical bionics. The growing waiting list for organ transplants is likely to boost the department's growth over the estimated period.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Increasing adoption of total artificial heart (TAH) is seen in the market. For example, SynCardia Systems, LLC announced that St. Thomas Health became the first healthcare system in Tennessee (US) in May 2018 to offer SynCardia temporary TAH as part of heart treatment services.

Institutions focus on Research and Development on the role of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in the management of critically ill patients with Covid-19. For example, in collaboration with SpecialistCare, Perfusion, ECMO, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring and Surgical Services, American Society for Artificial Organs in April 2020, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in the management of critically ill patients suffering from Covid-19.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

February 2020: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. announces that it has purchased three additional EksoNR equipment from Post-Acute Medical, LLC, a system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, to expand the availability of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation in its seven facilities.

October 2019: BiVACOR, Inc. Collaborated with NASA's Johnson Space Center to improve the robustness and reliability of the company's TAH system.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key players performing in the global artificial vital organs and medical bionics market are 𝗶𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗕 (𝗕𝗮𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰.), 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗚 & 𝗖𝗼. 𝗞𝗚𝗮𝗔, 𝗙. 𝗛𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗻-𝗟𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗘𝗸𝘀𝗼 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗘𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗞𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗶 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗔𝗯𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗰 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, 𝗠𝘆𝗟𝗩𝗔𝗗, 𝗝𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗸 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧, 𝗕𝗶𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗥, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘆𝗻𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 𝗟𝗟𝗖.

