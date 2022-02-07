India Hemostat Market To Witness A Savoury Growth At A CAGR Of 5.4% Between 2022 to 2028

India Hemostat Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Hemostat Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic India Hemostat industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

India Hemostat Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. India Hemostat also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Overview

Hemostats are useful for a wide range of surgical procedures. They're usually used in the initial incision, where the physician can control bleeding. This instrument belongs to a family of pivoting instruments that also include needle holders and tissue clamps. A hemostat features a locking mechanism composed of interlocking teeth to ensure that the device is secure. The Hemostat is a versatile tool, so it should always be available when needed.

India hemostat market is expected to reach US$ 105.1 million by the end of 2027. The market was valued US$ 63.1 million in terms of value in 2018.

India Hemostat Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of India hemostat market over the forecast period. For example, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, a medical device manufacturer in India, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for Axiostat chitosan hemostatic dressing in March 2018.

Moreover, increasing number of hospitals is also expected to propel growth of India hemostat market over the forecast period. For instance, the number of government hospitals in India increased was 35,416 in 2017, which increased to 37, 725 in 2018, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India Hemostat Market: Opportunities

Expanding manufacturing facilities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in India hemostat market. For instance, in April 2019, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited expanded its manufacturing facility at Gujarat Pharma Techno Park in Ahmedabad, India.

Moreover, adoption of online distribution channels is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in India hemostat market. For example, Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, offers Ethicon Surgicel absorbable hemostat and other products through various e-commerce platforms.

Market Trends

Medical tourism is expected to contribute to growth of India hemostat market. For instance, the estimated Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India on medical purpose was 233,918 in 2015, which increased to 427,014 in 2016 and 495,056 in 2017, according to India Brand Equity Foundation’s January 2019 release.

Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures and government funding in healthcare is also expected to contribute to growth of India hemostat market. For instance, ~0.2 million surgeries were performed by All India Institute of Medical Science in 2018 and the Government of India approved a budget of US$ 4.40 billion under the Union Budget 2019-20 for continuation of National Health Mission.

Major players operating in India hemostat market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2018, Baxter International acquired hemostat and sealant assets from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals for US$ 153 million.

Key Takeaways

The hospitals segment accounted for 40.9% share in terms of value and maintained dominance in India hemostat market in 2018, followed by ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics, respectively.

Mechanical hemostat segment accounted for 88.8% share in terms of value and maintained dominance in India hemostat market in 2018.

The surgeries segment accounted for 63.1% share in terms of value, and maintained dominance in India hemostat market in 2018, followed by trauma cases, respectively.

India Hemostat Market: Restraints

Low doctor-patient ratio is a major factor limiting growth of India hemostat market. For example, in India, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people or a deficit of 600,000 doctors, and the nurse: patient ratio is 1:483, according to World Health Organization’s data updated in April 2019.

India Hemostat Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in India hemostat market include, Aegis Lifesciences, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, Baxter International, Eucare Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd., Ethicon Inc., and Mil Laboratories.

