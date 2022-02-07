Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market is estimated to surpass US$ 168.6 Million by 2028

Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products

In hospitals, specialist care facilities, and homecare settings, single-use disposable patient positioning solutions are widely employed.

Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market.

Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Overview:

In hospitals, specialist care facilities, and homecare settings, single-use disposable patient positioning solutions are widely employed. Patients want products like single-use knee pads, arm cradles, and heel protectors because they may be utilised in home care settings. Hospitals choose single-use disposable patient positioning items because they are cost-effective, time-saving, and avoid cross-contamination.

Drivers:

The single use disposable patient positioning products market is expected to propel the growth, owning to increasing strategic acquisitions, new releases, and expanding geographic presence, among others. In order to achieve considerable market share, key competitors in the single-use disposable patient positioning products market are focused on strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. purchased all shares in Tridien Medical for US$ 26 million in September 2016. Support surfaces and patient positioning devices are developed, manufactured, and sold by Tridien Medical.

Increasing launching of products is expected to boost in the single use disposable patient positioning market. For instance, De Mayo V2 E Knee Positioner, invented by Innovative Medical Product (IMP) in March 2018, reduces surgeon fatigue and back discomfort during procedures. Introducing additional improvements to the knee positioner's locking mechanisms, the De Mayo V2 E Knee Positioner improves patient safety.

Furthermore, prominent businesses are supplying specific X-ray positioning sets for patients to have a more pleasant diagnosis procedure. Universal Medical, for example, a major participant in x-ray positioning, offers a wide choice of long-lasting foam positioners. Each set includes a variety of sponges and blocks that may be used separately or in combination. All of the blocks and sponges are constructed to exacting specifications for various angles and positions, and they protect the patient while in the appropriate posture for diagnosis.

Regional Insights:

Major players are expanding their global reach in order to increase their market share. For instance, Xodus Medical Inc. struck a preliminary deal with Kha Group in December 2017 to extend its product line into the Thailand market. Similarly, in June 2018, the business debuted the Pink Pad system in the South-East Asia market.

Key Players:

Market players active in the global single use disposable patient positioning products market are Steris Plc., Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Prime Medical, Getinge AB, LLC, Xodus Medical, Inc., Infinitus Medical, Soule Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mizuho Osi, Innovative Medical Products, Inc., and D.A. Surgical.

Key Developments:

Market players are adopting various strategies such mergers and acquisition, to meet increasing demand. Increasing product variety of single use disposable patient positioning devices from various firms, the table pads category is predicted to have a significant market share in 2026. For instance, provides 59 lateral positioning goods and accessories, including heel protectors, hand and wrist protectors, lateral head cushions, lateral positioners, angled positioning wedges, and shoulder supports.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

