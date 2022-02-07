Global Agrochemicals Market 2022 Demand By Regions, Raw Materials, Economic Indicators, Annual Sales, Growth, Opportunity Assessment 2028

Global Agrochemicals Market report provides information in an understandable format to the readers to analyze upcoming opportunities and assess the Global Agrochemicals Market’s competitive environment.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agrochemicals Market size is expected to grow due to the rising significance of arable and fertilized land, which is required to feed the global population. Agrochemicals are biological or chemical formulas that are used for improving the quality of vegetation and crops. Fertilizers are used to improve the quality of crops by furnishing essential nutrients required, and pesticides are used to kill, control or repel insects. According to our latest study, the market was valued at USD 90,480 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 113720 million in 2028, with a growing rate of 3.3% CAGR over the analysis period. This information is published in an upcoming report titled “ Global Agrochemicals Market, 2022-2028 .”

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

The crop protection sector has been in huge demand for some years, uses of agrochemicals in the agriculture industry in assisting farmers to ensure crop quality and quantity. They help in reducing the gap between production and consumption between food demand and supply. Agrochemicals have been used by developing and developed countries to attain paramount yield of crops leading to Global Agrochemicals Market growth.

Geographically; the market is spread in the Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, and France), and Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries).

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Agrochemicals Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Annual Sales 2017-2028

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Agrochemicals by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Agrochemicals by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.2 Agrochemicals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Insecticide

2.2.2 Fungicide

2.2.3 Herbicide

2.2.4 Molluscicide

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Agrochemicals Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.3.3 Global Agrochemicals Sale Price by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Agrochemicals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Rice

2.4.2 Banana and Pineapple

2.4.3 Other Fruit

2.4.4 Vegetables

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Agrochemicals Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Agrochemicals Sale Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

2.5.3 Global Agrochemicals Sale Price by Application (2017-2022)

3 Global Agrochemicals by Company

3.1 Global Agrochemicals Breakdown Data by Company

3.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Annual Sales by Company (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Sales Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Agrochemicals Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Market Share by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Agrochemicals Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Agrochemicals Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Agrochemicals Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Agrochemicals Market Size by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.1 Global Agrochemicals Annual Sales by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Agrochemicals Annual Revenue by Geographic Region

4.2 World Historic Agrochemicals Market Size by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Annual Sales by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Agrochemicals Annual Revenue by Country/Region

4.3 Americas Agrochemicals Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Agrochemicals Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Agrochemicals Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa Agrochemicals Sales Growth

Continued…

