Silicon Anode Battery Market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 21.5% till 2027 | Nexeon Limited, Enevate Corporation

Silicon Anode Battery Market

A silicon anode battery is a type of rechargeable battery, but it has some major limitations.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

A silicon anode battery is a type of rechargeable battery, but it has some major limitations. Unlike other batteries, they cannot be recharged over a long period. Its anode is a brittle substance that is highly prone to deterioration. In addition to the battery's limited capacity, this material also has significant safety risks. The silicon anode battery's major drawback is its high cost. The energy density and lifespan of a silicon anode battery are higher when compared to a conventional battery. The higher the energy density, the lower the cost of the battery. Besides, the amorphous nature of the material makes it more resistant to corrosion.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global silicon anode battery market include Group14 Technologies, Sila Nanotechnologies, California Lithium Battery, XG Sciences, Targray Technology International, LeydenJar Technologies, Nexeon, Nanotek Instruments, Enevate, Huawei, Enovix, and Amprius Technologies.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of smartphones in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global silicon anode battery market. For instance, according to BankMyCell, currently, there are around 6.64 smartphones in the world. While EVs outperform their gasoline-powered counterparts in terms of fuel-up time, the ability to fast-charge the battery's lithium-ion batteries may discourage many prospective buyers. The charging time can be as long as forty minutes, a long enough time to make dinner or watch a television show. The short-term slowdown in the global automobile market could mean that the market for silicon anode batteries is set to rebound in the next several years. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global silicon anode battery market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global silicon anode battery market faced a lot of restraints, owing to the significant challenges faced by the semiconductor industry. Moreover, high travel restrictions delay or cancelation of orders, and lockdown of businesses have also reduced the activities in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global silicon battery market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 21.5%, owing to the increasing expansion of key market players in the world. For instance, in August 2020, PyroGenesis Canada entered into a contract with HPQ Nano Silicon Powders Inc.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global silicon anode battery market, owing to the increasing usage of smartphones in the region. For instance, according to Zippia, there are currently around 294.15 million smartphone users in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global silicon anode battery market, owing to the increasing investments in the semiconductor industry in the region. Moreover, the usage of several advanced technical gadgets in several sectors is assessed to drive market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Silicon Anode Battery Market, By Application:

Consumer Electronics

3G/4G Cell Phones

Laptops

Tablets

MP4 Players

Digital Cameras

Other Microelectronic Devices

