Reports And Data

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market – USD 5.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.30%, – High demand for MOOC from the corporate sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy availability, accessibility, and affordability of MOOC are estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market is expected to reach USD 59.63 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a kind of online course that provides open access and interactive participation to interested candidates through the internet. MOOCs provide course materials, to the participants, that are generally used in a conventional education setting, such as lectures, study materials, videos, and problem sets. Besides this, MOOCs provide interactive user forums, which are tremendously useful in building a community for students, teaching assistants, and professors.

Easy availability, accessibility, and affordability of MOOC is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. MOOCs, mainly xMOOCs, offer high quality content from some of the best global universities for free to anyone possessing a computer and an internet connection. This in itself is an astounding value proposition, and hence, MOOCs are an incredibly valuable addition to educational provision.

The high demand for MOOC from the corporate sector is expected to boost market demand. MOOCs have steadily shifted to offering content that is relevant to the world of work with course topics ranging from machine learning and Java programming to communication and leadership. As corporate employees are already using MOOCs to acquire and update professional skills and enhance their career prospects on their own, companies have an unexploited opportunity to harness this kind of learning method in the service of organizational goals.

Key participants include Canvas Networks Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Udemy Inc., Intellipaat, Edureka, Khan Academy, Pluralsight, and FutureLearn, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1606

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, xMOOC contributed to a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 34.8% in the forecast period.

• By provider type, private companies dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

• By subject type, MOOC for engineering and technology occupied 26.9% of the market in 2020.

• Corporates held the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing acceptance of MOOC for career growth and development.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 35.8% in the forecast period

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global MOOC market on the basis of type, provider type, subject type, end-users, and region:

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/massive-online-open-course-mooc-market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• xMOOC

• cMOOC

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Private Company

• University

• Government

Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Engineering & Technology

• Business Management

• Science

• Humanities & Social Sciences

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• High School Students

• Undergraduates

• Postgraduates

• Corporates

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1606

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Browse More Report@

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dynamic-application-security-testing-dast-market

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/byod-and-enterprise-mobility-market

Lecture Capture Systems Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lecture-capture-systems-market

Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-volatile-dual-in-line-memory-module-market

Constant Current LED Driver Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/constant-current-led-driver-market