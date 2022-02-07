Lamination Adhesives For Flexible Packaging Market to Reach 2600 million by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6%

Lamination Adhesives For Flexible Packaging Market

Rise in the demand for customer-friendly packaging is expected to propel growth of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Dynamics:

Rise in the demand for customer-friendly packaging is expected to propel growth of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, FLEXcon Company Inc., developer in adhesive and laminating introduced a new product line of eco-friendly packaging, FLEXcon optiFLEX ecoFOCUS, for primary labeling applications enabling the recyclability of PET containers.

However, factors such as performance limitations of water-based adhesives, government initiatives towards use of eco-friendly adhesives are projected to limit growth of the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players functioning in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market include The Dow Chemical Company, Chemline India Ltd., DIC Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, Morchem, COIM Group, 3M, Ashland Inc., Flint Group, Arkema Group, and H.B. Fuller.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market. During the pandemic, the demand for lamination adhesives witnessed a decline. This further affected the growth opportunities for the market throughout the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the global economy as many countries had to implement lockdown policies that which disrupted the market activities such as production, supply and distribution. However, resolving COVID-19 pandemic scenario is likely to support growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global lamination adhesive for flexible packaging market is expected to grow, with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand from food and beverage industry for flexible packaging. For instance, in June 2020, Bostik launched its HERBERITS 700 product line of sustainable, high-performance, flexible lamination solutions for food packaging, medical and industrial markets in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust growth in the global lamination adhesives for flexible packaging market during the forecast period due to high investment in industries such as consumer goods and appliances, automotive and manufacturing, as well as high economic growth in the region.

