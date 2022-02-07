Liquid Fertilizers Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Liquid Fertilizers Market

Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type, Production Process, Mode of Application, and Crop : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Liquid Fertilizer Market was valued at $11,108 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $13,530 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Fertilizers are commonly used to grow all types of crops; however, the rate of application is totally dependent on the soil fertility, which is usually measured by a soil test and based on the particular crop. Fertilizers are utilized among crops both in solid and liquid form. Moreover, solid fertilizer is typically in granulated or powdered form while liquid fertilizers comprise anhydrous ammonia, aqueous solutions of ammonia, aqueous solutions of ammonium nitrate, or urea. These concentrated products are mixed with water to form a concentrated liquid fertilizer (e.g., UAN). Liquid fertilizer proves to be beneficial as it exhibits quicker and broad range of effects on crops and acts as catalyst, thereby increasing the plant nutrient intake.

Demand for liquid fertilizers is increasing as development of precision farming methods, need for high-efficiency organic fertilizers, and rise in adoption of sustainable practices for the key players in the global liquid fertilizers market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2250

The liquid fertilizer market is segmented based on type, production process, crop type, mode of application, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into nitrogen, phosphorous, potash, and micronutrients. Based on production process, it is bifurcated into organic and synthetic. By crop type, it is categorized into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Based on mode of application, it is divided as soil, foliar, fertigation, and others. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Liquid fertilizers are applied as irrigation systems and as starter fertilizers in rows to crops, which helps in efficient usage of plant nutrients, thereby minimizing environmental issues. In addition, rapid rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease of use and application, adoption of precision farming, protection of crops, and related environmental concerns are some of the major factors that augment the market growth. In addition, the demand for liquid fertilizers has surged due to increase in need for agricultural output to cater to the global food requirements.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Liquid Fertilizers Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2250?reqfor=covid

Key players, which include Agrium Inc., Yara International ASA, Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Kugler Company, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Agroliquid, Plant Food Company, Inc., Compo Expert GmbH, and Rural Liquid Fertilizers, have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the requirements of the market.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM), Coromandel International Ltd., HebeiMonband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemicals Company, The Mosaic Company, BASF SE, and Bayer Cropscience AG.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2250

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of liquid fertilizer market size the current market trends and future estimations from 2015 to 2023 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

It offers comprehensive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA to understand the regional trends.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive & restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following product benchmarking, positioning, and monitoring the top competitors within the global market.

The report provides extensive qualitative liquid fertilizer market trends on the significant segments or regions.

The report provides key insights on strategic liquid fertilizer industry analysis of various companies and the value chain analysis of liquid fertilizer.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tool & Model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3af035f55c636328cee1571c24ba9419

Similar Reports:

Vertical Farming Crops Market Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market to Reach $48,714 Mn by 2025

Upcoming Reports:

Lambda Cyhalothrin Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lambda-cyhalothrin-market

Botanical Pesticides Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/botanical-pesticides-market

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market

Moringa market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/moringa-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research