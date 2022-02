Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market to Etch New Growth Ratios with Adoption in Developing Economies 2028

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices

One of the major factors fueling growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is the surging prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome. IAH is a sustained increase in intra-abdominal pressure equal to or above 12 mmHg, while abdominal compartment syndrome results in abdominal pressure above 20 mmHg. As per the IROI Study 2019, intra-abdominal hypertension was present in 34% of the patients on the day of ICU admission and 48.9% of the patients during the observation period. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices.

Many patients who have undergone such rehabilitation have shown signs of improvement and an overall improvement in their condition after undergoing the devices. This technology could also prove beneficial for patients undergoing physiotherapy for the reduction of pain felt in the body. However, there are certain factors that could pose major challenges in the development of the said market. For instance, less stabilization of IPMDs in general surgery could impact growth of the market. Besides, frequent false-negative results could potentially impede growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market.

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 68.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š-๐š๐›๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company, launched ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing - a next generation temporary abdominal closure device that uses ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy for increasing overall tissue, skin, and fascia movement, with no change in intra-abdominal pressure.

Moreover, increasing incidence of intra-abdominal hypertension is also expected to aid in growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the journal Critical Care Medicine in 2019, IAH was present in 34.0% of the patients (included in the study) on the day of ICU admission and in 48.9% of the patients during the observation period.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š-๐š๐›๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Increasing funding to boost manufacturing capabilities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market. For instance, in July 2018, Potrero Medical raised US$ 26.6 million in financing to scale up manufacturing of its sensor-equipped indwelling catheter.

Moreover, R&D in intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2019, a study by Hospital Universitario Germans Trias i Pujol, Spain, reported that intra-abdominal pressure values are increased in patients with enteral nutrition intolerance.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

The demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 patients have developed severe symptoms and resulted in mortality, in which intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are used to monitor vital signs. Emergence of Covid-19 has led key players to offer products for free to major hospitals. For instance, Potrero Medical offered Accuryn Monitoring Systems to hospitals with COVID-19 patients, free of charge.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š-๐€๐›๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market include, ๐—•๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐——๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜†, ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ. (๐——๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ, ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ.), ๐—–๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜€ (๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ.), ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ ๐—ฃ๐—Ÿ๐—–, ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ผ ๐— ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป.

