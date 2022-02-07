Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market to Etch New Growth Ratios with Adoption in Developing Economies 2028

Intra-abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices

One of the major factors fueling growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is the surging prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome. IAH is a sustained increase in intra-abdominal pressure equal to or above 12 mmHg, while abdominal compartment syndrome results in abdominal pressure above 20 mmHg. As per the IROI Study 2019, intra-abdominal hypertension was present in 34% of the patients on the day of ICU admission and 48.9% of the patients during the observation period. Thus, such factors can stimulate growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices.

Many patients who have undergone such rehabilitation have shown signs of improvement and an overall improvement in their condition after undergoing the devices. This technology could also prove beneficial for patients undergoing physiotherapy for the reduction of pain felt in the body. However, there are certain factors that could pose major challenges in the development of the said market. For instance, less stabilization of IPMDs in general surgery could impact growth of the market. Besides, frequent false-negative results could potentially impede growth of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market.

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 68.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company, launched ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing - a next generation temporary abdominal closure device that uses ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy for increasing overall tissue, skin, and fascia movement, with no change in intra-abdominal pressure.

Moreover, increasing incidence of intra-abdominal hypertension is also expected to aid in growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study published in the journal Critical Care Medicine in 2019, IAH was present in 34.0% of the patients (included in the study) on the day of ICU admission and in 48.9% of the patients during the observation period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increasing funding to boost manufacturing capabilities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market. For instance, in July 2018, Potrero Medical raised US$ 26.6 million in financing to scale up manufacturing of its sensor-equipped indwelling catheter.

Moreover, R&D in intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2019, a study by Hospital Universitario Germans Trias i Pujol, Spain, reported that intra-abdominal pressure values are increased in patients with enteral nutrition intolerance.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The demand for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 patients have developed severe symptoms and resulted in mortality, in which intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are used to monitor vital signs. Emergence of Covid-19 has led key players to offer products for free to major hospitals. For instance, Potrero Medical offered Accuryn Monitoring Systems to hospitals with COVID-19 patients, free of charge.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐀𝐛𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market include, 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗻, 𝗗𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘅 𝗟𝘁𝗱. (𝗗𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗲, 𝗟𝘁𝗱.), 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 (𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.), 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗮𝗧𝗲𝗰 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗣𝗟𝗖, 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.

