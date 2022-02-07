Basil Seed Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2027 | Enza Zaden, RR Agro Foods, Holy Natural

Basil Seed Market

Basil seeds are tulsi seeds that are rich in protein, vitamin K, and iron. They are widely used in various food and beverages.

Basil seeds are tulsi seeds that are rich in protein, vitamin K, and iron. They are widely used in various food and beverages. It has various health benefits such as body heat, bloating, constipation, and it controls sugar level and acidity.

Competitive Landscape:

Basil Seed Market Includes Enza Zaden, RR Agro Foods, Holy Natural, Sakata, David's Garden Seeds, Alfa Herbs Company, Meet Foods, Farm Flavour, Veerral Agro, and Sustainable Seed Company

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of basil seeds is expected to drive growth of the market. It helps in the reduction of body heat, treat constipation, control blood sugar level, and also promote weight loss. Such advantages associated with the basil seeds are expected to foster market growth.

Rising preferences for organic and natural food products is fostering market growth. Expansion of supermarket &hypermarkets and online stores are again expected to accelerate growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus began to spread, food &beverage industries moved decisively to protect their employees, secure supply chains, and address other concerns. In the early stage, F &B market and grocery stores were closed but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery services. However the situation is still serious and governments are imposing social-distancing policies, key players are now looking ahead to the time when the situation becomes normal. Moreover, major players are looking for adopting various strategies for reimagining and reforming their business.

Key Takeaways:

The basil seeds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period owing to the growing preferences for organic and natural food products.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of food industry in the region.

