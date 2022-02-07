Certificate Authority Market Value to Reach $185.36 million by 2028: Stratistics MRC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Certificate Authority Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Certificate Types, Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large), End User (Retail and Consumer Goods, BFSI, IT and Telecom) and By Geography
The Global Certificate Authority Market is accounted for $90.41 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $185.36 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Certification authority is an entity that issues digital certificates. Certificate authority is a third party trusted by the party relying on the certificate and the certificate owner. Digital certificates add encryption to ensure that the website is protected. Sensitive information like usernames, credit cards, passwords, and other private data sent over the internet are protected using digital certificates. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting digital signatures to manage their authentication and security operations. Small- and medium-sized companies becoming more digital, which is why they require digital certificates in order to validate their authenticity and gain customers’ trust. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing number of online businesses, rapid digital transformation, and surging adoption of the internet of things (IoT). North America is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the presence of a huge number of digital certificate providers, and rigorous data security regulations and compliance standards.
Some of the key players profiled in the Certificate Authority Market include DigiCert, GlobalSign, OneSpan, Sectigo, Let's Encrypt, SwissSign, Network Solutions, Actalis, GoDaddy, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Trustwave Holdings Inc., WISeKey International Holding AG and IdenTrust Inc.
