Geranyl Acetone Market Expected to Collect USD 302.9 Million By 2027 Says Reports and Data

Geranyl Acetone Market Size – USD 172.4 million in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Trends – The huge growth of the medicated personal care products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Geranyl Acetone Market is projected to reach USD 302.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Geranyl Acetone in pharmaceutical & medicated products, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the skincare, hair care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the medicated personal care & topical medicinal have substantially propelled the overall Geranyl Acetone market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.

Aspirin, neryl acetate, geraniol, citronellyl acetate, geranyl formate, geraniol terpene, geraniol mosquito repellent, and 6-methyl-5-hepten-2-one to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the Geranyl Acetone market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Europe is forecasted to sustain its domination in the market with the highest revenue by 2027, owing to its century-old formulations and R&D in the perfume & cosmetics industries from the pioneer countries of the market such as France, England, and Germany.

Key participants include The Good Scents Company, ECSA Chemicals, Beijing LYS Chemicals Co., Ltd., BASF SE, DSM, Fleur-Chem, Inc., Elan Chemical Company, Ascent Finechem Private Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, and Neshiel Chemical, among others.

The study throws light on the Geranyl Acetone market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for further market investment. Key driving forces for Geranyl Acetone market is explained to help give an idea for a detailed analysis of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Domestic Grade is referred to as the manufacturing processes used by companies that produce end-use products for the household usage or intended to be used by the common individuals. The domestic grade is growing fastest with a 5.3% CAGR during the projected time period.

The extraordinary growth in the perfume & deodorant market due to impressive new product line-ups and active youth consumer base is the prime diver of this market. The perfumes are solely made by the synthetic chemical compounds. Because of the biotechnological advancements, the synthetic ingredients have accomplished a considerable improvement. New odors and flavors have been accumulated according to various tastes, which would cater to the new consumers resulting in the final market growth.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the Geranyl Acetone market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the usage of sterilizing products during the coronavirus pandemic is also propelling the demand for the overall market. Favorable outlook towards bleaching products will also drive the demand for the Geranyl Acetone

Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Geranyl Acetone market on the basis of form, grade, sales channel, applications, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Perfumery Agents

Flavoring Agnets

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Rest of LATAM

