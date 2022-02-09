Smithsonian Institute creates groundbreaking microwave spectrometer for research of interstellar materials

A groundbreaking step forward: The new developed microwave spectrometer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

A groundbreaking step forward: The new developed microwave spectrometer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

The new spectrometer will be a big step forward in the research of interstellar materials between stars

The new spectrometer will be a big step forward in the research of interstellar materials between stars

The M4i.2230-x8 digitizer card from Spectrum Instrumentation acquires analog signals with 5 Gigasamples per second.

The M4i.2230-x8 digitizer card from Spectrum Instrumentation acquires analog signals with 5 Gigasamples per second.

Digitizer card by Spectrum Instrumentation is a core part of the strongly improved spectrometer

We looked at cards from other companies, but they were more expensive or did not meet our specifications as well as the Spectrum card did.”
— Brandon Carroll
GROSSHANSDORF, GERMANY, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwave spectroscopy is a very powerful tool for discovering molecular structures and operates at very low temperatures near absolute zero (1 to 5 Kelvin). The spectrometers generally either operate with high sensitivity over a very narrow bandwidth or a wide frequency with reduced sensitivity. Researchers at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics have used a Spectrum Instrumentation digitizer card to create a next generation molecular spectrometer with both high resolution and high sensitivity that is capable of capturing sample data substantially faster.

Brandon Carroll, a Post Doctoral Fellow on the project, explained, "The new design for cooling the sample chamber enables us to have a sampling rate much greater than the usual design, and do so over a wide bandwidth. We therefore needed a means to rapidly capture a large amount of data over a wide bandwidth. Some colleagues at the University of California in Davis recommended a Spectrum Instrumentation digitizer card. We chose an M4i.2230-x8 card as it has a huge amount of on-board memory, a bandwidth up to 1.5 GHz, and the ability to average extremely quickly. We looked at cards from other companies, but they were more expensive or did not meet our specifications as well as the Spectrum card did. Plus, it was really easy to integrate with our software to fully automate the data acquisition process unlike the others we considered."

Microwave spectroscopy is used to detect molecules' shape and structure, and this gives unique information about the changes that occur during chemical reactions. "Until we built this spectrometer, it required very complex instruments to use microwave spectroscopy to investigate chemical reactions," Brandon added. "Now we are able to investigate the detailed reaction dynamics of intermediary steps to see how it actually happens. The processes that dominate chemistry and physics change from those of higher temperatures when you are close to absolute zero, i.e., the temperature in many parts of space, hence this research by the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory."

This new spectrometer will provide insights into the chemistry of the interstellar medium, i.e., what is in the space between planets and stars. That material is the feedstock for new solar systems and has a profound effect on how planets are formed - and even the origins of life.

He concluded, "The insights we obtain from this new design will give us a much greater understanding of interstellar chemistry, and we are finding that complex mixture analysis at ultra-cold temperatures is an exciting new direction for our us.”

Two recent papers on the instrument can be found at:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1902.05852
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/getauthorversionpdf/c8cp02055h

The press kit can be downloaded here
https://spectrum-instrumentation.com/sites/default/files/download/20220209_smithsonian_creates_groundbreaking_spectrometer.zip

About Spectrum Instrumentation
Spectrum Instrumentation, founded in 1989, uses a unique modular concept to design and produce a wide range of more than 200 digitizers and generator products as PC-cards (PCIe and PXIe) and stand-alone Ethernet units (LXI). In 30 years, Spectrum has gained customers all around the world, including many A-brand industry-leaders and practically all prestigious universities. The company is headquartered near Hamburg, Germany, known for its 5-year warranty and outstanding support that comes directly from the design engineers. More information about Spectrum can be found at www.spectrum-instrumentation.com

Sven Harnisch
Spectrum Instrumentation
+49 4102 69560
email us here

You just read:

Smithsonian Institute creates groundbreaking microwave spectrometer for research of interstellar materials

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sven Harnisch
Spectrum Instrumentation
+49 4102 69560
Company/Organization
Vortex PR
Island House, Forest Road
Forest, GY8 0AB
United Kingdom
1481233080
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Smithsonian Institute creates groundbreaking microwave spectrometer for research of interstellar materials
Max Planck Institute uses Spectrum's digitizer cards to measure diameters of distant stars
Spectrum now offers easy creation of customized multi-channel Test & Measurement systems
View All Stories From This Author