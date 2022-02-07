Digitization Of Information Is An Emerging Trend Driving Digital Publishing Market Growth

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2022–Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing digitization of books and educational information is contributing to the growth of the digital publishing market. Conversion of the information into digital format contributed to the change in learning methods like the shift from traditional printed textbooks to digital modes such as e-readers, smartphones, and tablets. For instance, due to COVID-19 lockdown in mid-2020 across the globe, the sale of physical books has gone down as most of the publishing houses and bookstores were closed and readers spent most of their time reading e-books. In India, the sale of physical books went down by 80% and sales of e-books had almost doubled during the lockdown. Earlier, pre-COVID-19, e-books or online newspapers and journals were popular among Generation Z or Millennials but during COVID-19 even Gen X and Baby Boomers too got aligned to this. Therefore, this trend is expected to be continued post-COVID-19 also, thus driving the market for digital publishing market growth during the period.

According to the digital publishing industry overview, consumers are increasingly using internet-based set-top boxes for high-quality video content and audio content. The global android set-top boxes market size is expected to reach $695.90 million by 2025 according to market analysis. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to completely shut down analog TV transmission by 2023 and recommended the introduction of digital broadcast transmission. The rising adoption of Android STBs with the integration of OTT apps in place of analog TVs is further expected to drive the digital publishing market.

The digital publishing global market size is expected to grow from $36.29 billion in 2021 to $41.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $68.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major players covered in the global digital publishing industry are Thomson Reuters Corp., RELX Group Plc, Adobe Inc., Xerox Corp., Apple Inc., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., and Alphabet Inc.

TBRC’s global digital publishing market report is segmented by type into text content, video content, audio content, by end-user into scientific, technical, and medical (STM), legal and business, by application into smart phones, laptops, PCs, others.



