MORE THAN 10,000 ARE ON THE WAITING LIST FOR THE OPENING OF THE VAFFA GAME NFT MARKETPLACE

The launch of the first Game P2E NFT Marketplace developed in Italy is attracting more and more attention...ROME, ITALY, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of the first Game P2E NFT Marketplace developed in Italy is attracting more and more attention... for the first time; the first three mystical NFTs are up for grabs at unprecedented conditions.
“I don't know what to say, it all seems crazy”—Nicolas Perpiglia, the organizer of a Game Play to Earn (P2E) intended to unleash impressive numbers. He is also speechless, judging by the enthusiasm generated from the start.
“Believe me; we are buried with requests to enter the waiting list that we launched a few weeks ago. We will certainly have over 10,000 registered on the Vaffa Marketplace, where they will be able to buy the very first 3 rare NFTs!”
How would you explain that interest?
“I truly believe in a combination of factors: the NFTs that are on everyone's lips today... P2E Games (Play To Earn) are exploding all over the world, and then...Let’s not forget that on February 19, the marketplace makes its debut, offering excellent conditions. Thrill to those on the list...”
Can you explain it in a few words?
“Very simple: all those registered on our waiting list will be the first to enjoy the top connections valid in the presale: it means that on 19.2 they will be able to buy one of the 3 mystical NFTs with a 90% discount!”
90%... then it is very clear that everyone rushes to register. But is it valid for one day only?
“For one day at 90%, then it decreases 10% a day for another 8 consecutive days until the day of debut, where everyone can buy or sell at the official price” explains Nicholas visibly excited.
And so, on the day of the debut, the very first ones will have multiplied almost 10 times... It seems incredible!
“This is not incredible. Indeed, in the crypto industry, it is common to begin with very strong discount stores...And many begin with very low prices in NFTs in order to achieve triple-zero growth...The incredible is another thing that is really phenomenal...”
You are very excited about it…let it know right now as a strong anticipation…
“No, no, no… I'm sorry to say that we all have to be patient until 19.2: on that day, we will announce it during the official presentation at 18.00 CET! Just search for Vaffa Cosmo presentation on Google and you'll find it immediately. "
But... you can't say anything about this news?
“Just say it's going to make these NFTs unique on a global scale. Not only will the first three, which are now available for purchase, be limited in emissions, but they will also offer something that no one else has in NFTs: See you on Saturday the 19th!”
• Vaffa Cosmo is a P2E (Play to Earn) game based on the Polygon blockchain which allows players to earn while playing.
• The player is on a journey from basic cell to fully evolved being in an ever changing environment.
• It's a digital assets based game with a wide array of NFTs and token, forming a very sophisticated game economy.
• It includes a marketplace where players can purchase NFT drops, claim tokens and trade.
• It differentiates itself from the existing P2E games in the fact that it has a parallel custodial environment which will open the door to a huge number of non-technical people in the same way that centralised exchanges like Coinbase, allow the wider population to participare in Web3.
