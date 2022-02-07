Morocco Records 1,202 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 7 - Morocco confirmed 1,202 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 4,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,676,643 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,103,804 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,725,899 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,147,243 while recoveries increase to 1,104,090, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.2%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (261), Fez-Meknes (223), Casablanca-Settat (180), the Oriental (143), Souss-Massa (98), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (96), Marrakech-Safi (87), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (42), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (41), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (14), Guelmim-Oued Noun (9) and Draa-Tafilalet (8).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,593 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 18 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (5), Souss-Massa (5), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (2), Fez-Meknes (2), the Oriental (1) and Marrakech-Safi (1).

The number of active cases has reached 27,560 including 660 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 06 February 2022