Keystroke Dynamics Market Size is Projected to Reach $754.9 Million by 2025 | CAGR 24.7%

Surge in need for advanced security measures for the Internet of Things (IoT) implementation would provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in a number of fraudulent activities in digital transactions across the world and the increase in adoption of multi-modular biometrics facilitate the growth in the market.

The global keystroke dynamics market contributed $129.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to garner $754.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Major industry players - KeyTrak Inc., Delfigo Security, ID Control, SERBAN Biometrics, Authenware Corporation, BehavioSec Inc., TypingDNA, DeepNet Security, Intensity Analytics, and Daon Inc.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2017. This region is expected to maintain its largest market share by 2025. This is due to surge in demand for security and verification due to increase in cyber attacks and data breaches along with an increase in adoption of multimodal biometrics in large organizations, government databases, and defense sector to protect confidential data.

The BFSI segment contributed the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, owing to surge in implementation of multimodal biometrics in different applications including fingerprints, facial recognition, and keystrokes for prevention of unauthorized access to protect the sensitive data.

The software segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share. It is expected to maintain its dominating position by 2025, owing to an increase in demand for multimodal biometrics along with benefits including accuracy in real-time detection. However, the service segment would grow at the largest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, owing to surge in need for release of security updates along with maintenance services required for the existing infrastructure.

