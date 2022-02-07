Protein Ingredients Market Overview by Rising Trends, Opportunities and Demand 2021–2027

Protein Ingredients Market

Protein Ingredients Market by Source, Form, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein ingredients market size was valued at $53.78 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

In 2019, the animal protein segment accounted for more than half of the total protein ingredients market share. Animal and plant-based proteins are potential and multipurpose ingredients used in the preparation of a range of food products. They exhibit many beneficial functionalities and bioactivities in the processing of food products. They work as thickening agents, gelling agents, texture modifiers, carriers, and foaming agents in food preparations. These are also used in multiple applications across industries, including nutrition, personal care, and animal feed.

Rise in per capita income of the middle class, consumer awareness about healthy diet, and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are projected to drive the growth of the protein ingredients market in the future.

The protein ingredients market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for nutritional food in the market. Rise in awareness about health and nutritional food products has led people to shift to healthy diets and increase their protein intake by using protein supplements, thereby fueling the market growth for protein ingredients. Busy lifestyle and increase in women participation in the labor force have encouraged consumers to focus on nutritional supplements through infant formula for their babies. Animal protein is one of the major components of infant formula, which is expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients in the future. Protein supplements and protein-based food products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative protein ingredients market opportunities for manufacturers of animal and plant protein.

According to the protein ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and region. By source, it is categorized into animal protein and plant protein. Further, animal protein is segregated into whey protein, casein & caseinates, milk protein, egg protein, and others. Plant protein is classified into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. Egg protein is the most preferred choice of animal protein among consumers due to its high protein content and functionality.

Players in the protein ingredients market have adopted business expansion and product launch as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, Kerry Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Friesland, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kewpie Corporation, and Bunge Limited.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current protein ingredients market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing protein ingredients market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the protein ingredients industry.

