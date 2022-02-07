Hyperscale Data Center Market 2022 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

Allied Market

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and machine learning drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market is expected to garner $71.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20.7% during the period 2016-2022. Hyperscale data centers are most widely adopted by cloud service providers to house cloud-based resources and cloud services, accounting for a market share of around 63% in 2015. North America is the largest revenue-generating region for hyperscale data centers, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2015.

Among the various industry applications, IT & telecom was the largest contributor, accounting for around 26% share in 2015. BFSI is estimated to be the highest-revenue generating application by 2019, and continue its dominance in the market throughout 2022. Analysis of customer trends, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved with the adoption of hyperscale data that efficiently manages big data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases the pressure on the banks to become more agile and efficient, thus further boosting the adoption of hyperscale data center in this sector.

The cloud provider segment was the highest revenue-generating segment, constituting over 63% of the total market revenue in 2015. The segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. The enterprises segment is expected to generate a notable revenue of $7,095.2 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the highest-revenue generating region in the global hyperscale data center market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise IT infrastructure, increasing adoption in BFSI, and other applications in the region.

Key players adopt competitive strategies, such as acquisition, product launch, and agreement & partnership, to consolidate their market presence. For instance, in February 2016, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced its partnership with Nutaxi to provide a user-friendly and fully converged solution for compute, storage, and networking to enterprise customers.

Major industry players - Intel Corporation, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, Cavium Inc., IBM, and Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

