designDATA Offers M365 Business Voice Services

WASHINGTON DC, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignDATA is pleased to announce we now offer M365 Business Voice. This VoIP solution is a highly efficient and adaptable alternative to traditional services and gives businesses the flexibility they need to keep their companies operating more efficiently.

DesignDATA recognizes businesses need simple voice solutions to streamline their processes and provide a higher level of customer care. M365 Business Voice is an excellent solution that allows employees to place and receive calls from any device and location. Moreover, employees can easily collaborate using their existing Microsoft Teams software and companies won’t have to purchase expensive hardware, because the service is a cloud-based solution that doesn’t require maintenance or upgrades.

There are increasingly more benefits of M365 Business Voice, like reducing phone service complexity, making it easier for employees to provide a better level of customer service. This solution is also more cost-effective than other voice solutions, helping businesses save money on their telecommunications. Plus, there is no expensive hardware to purchase and employees won’t need to learn new software to ensure they can use the voice system efficiently.

If you are interested in learning more about this VoIP solution, don’t hesitate to visit the designDATA website or call 1-301-921-6696.

About designDATA: Established in 1979, designDATA is an IT Managed Services Provider operating out of the Washington, DC Metropolitan area. We are focused on equipping organizations with scalable solutions that enable teams to do their best work securely. We do this by striving to see the world through our clients’ eyes, aligning IT operations with organizational priorities, and ensuring staff have the resources they need to excel. designDATA provides 24/7 tech support, robust cybersecurity solutions, data center and cloud services, exceptional end-user training, and enterprise-level consulting services.

Company: designDATA
Address: 1425 K Street NW Suite 500
City: Washington
State: DC
Zip code: 20005
Telephone number: 1-301-921-6696

Serena
designDATA
+1 301-921-6696
email us here
