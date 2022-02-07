Bacon Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Vendors, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global bacon market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Bacon represents a type of pork usually made from the side of a pig that is cured and smoked after removing the spare ribs. It is commonly available in various variants, such as slabs, regular sliced, thin-sliced, thick-sliced, ends and pieces, etc. As such, bacon is widely consumed across countries as a side dish, added as a flavoring agent or accent, and used in several food items, including sandwiches, salads, soups, maple ice cream, etc.

Bacon Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) food items, on account of the hectic lifestyles of individuals, is primarily driving the bacon market. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards the numerous advantages of consuming meat products, such as enhanced taste, smoky and unique flavor, longer shelf life, nutritious benefits, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of bacon as a part of paleo and keto diet plans among the health- and fitness-conscious consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several food-service outlets are offering a wide array of low-calorie and gluten-free variants to increase their menu options, attract more consumers, expand their product portfolio, maintain a competitive edge, etc., thereby also augmenting the global market.

Apart from this, the development of attractive and sustainable packaging solutions, owing to the elevating environmental concerns, is anticipated to fuel the bacon market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Bacon Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Foster Farms, Fresh Mark Inc., Great British Meat Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Karro Foods Group Limited, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., OSI Group, Seaboard Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc. (WH Group Limited), The Kraft Heinz Company, True Story Foods and Tyson Foods Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product type, source, nature and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Dry Cured

• Immersion Cured

• Pumped Bacon

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Standard Bacon

• Ready-To-Eat Bacon

Breakup by Source:

• Pork

• Beef

• Turkey

• Chicken

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Specialist Retailers

• Others



Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

