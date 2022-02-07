Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Size Share Trends Demand Growth Prospects Analysis 2022-2028 | DataM Intelligence
Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028
North America followed by Europe grip an important share in the global electric vehicle plastics market in terms of its capacity”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Overview Analysis:
— DataM Intelligence
Electric Vehicle Plastics market size valued USD XX.XX billion in 2020 and the market is expected to reach USD XX.XX billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Growing electric vehicles demand due to rising eco-friendly consciousness supported by the invention, government, and funds made by OEMs, has caused a technical evolution in the automobile industry. Rising environmental concern is predictable to upsurge the demand of the electric vehicle which thus will drive the electric vehicle plastics market demand during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Growth in sales and manufacturing of electric vehicles together with Government guidelines on automobile productions are a few of the major elements attributing to the electric vehicle plastics market growth in the upcoming decades.
Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Segmentation:
According to the research report, the global electric vehicle plastics market is segmented By Type, By Plastic Type, and By Application.
Based on type, the market is segmented into BEV and PHEV. Based on Plastic Type divided into Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyurethanes, Polyamide, and Polyvinyl Chloride. Depending on the application segment, the market is further divided into Interior (Seats, Arm Rest, Head Rest, Others), and Exterior (Car body, lights, bumpers, chassis, others).
Geographical Classification and Regional Presence of the Global Market:
The Global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
North America followed by Europe grip an important share in the global electric vehicle plastics market in terms of its capacity. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to produce at the uppermost CAGR during the forecast period.
Some of the Major Players Covered in the Global Market Report:
DuPont, Evonik, BASF SE, INEOS Capital Ltd., BSM Group, Plastic Omnium, Celanese, Covestro, LANXESS, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and more other key players.
