Europe Lobster Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

Europe Lobster Market

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Lobster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe lobster market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Lobster is a marine crustacean rich in zinc, selenium, copper, magnesium, protein, vitamin E, phosphorous, and omega-3 fatty acids. Its consumption aids in protecting against thyroid, depression, and anemia. As it also aids in improving cognition, boosting the immune system, reducing inflammation, and minimizing the risk of diabetes and obesity, its demand is escalating across Europe.

Lobster-based dishes, such as pasta, pizza, and mac and cheese, are widely served across restaurants and other food outlets of Europe. This, in confluence with the increasing consumption of seafood on account of the rising awareness among individuals about its health benefits, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth in the region. Apart from, stringent regulations implemented by the European Union (EU) regarding food safety, which include mandatory certificates to prove the adoption of sustainable fishing methods, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe lobster market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

American Lobster

Spiny Lobster

Rock Lobster

European Lobster

Breakup by Weight:

5 – 0.75 lbs

76 – 3.0 lbs

Over 3 lbs

Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Lobster

Lobster Tail

Lobster Meat

Lobster Claw

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Food Service

Retail

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

