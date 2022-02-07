Submit Release
Europe Lobster Market Report 2021-26: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe lobster market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Europe Lobster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe lobster market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Lobster is a marine crustacean rich in zinc, selenium, copper, magnesium, protein, vitamin E, phosphorous, and omega-3 fatty acids. Its consumption aids in protecting against thyroid, depression, and anemia. As it also aids in improving cognition, boosting the immune system, reducing inflammation, and minimizing the risk of diabetes and obesity, its demand is escalating across Europe.

Lobster-based dishes, such as pasta, pizza, and mac and cheese, are widely served across restaurants and other food outlets of Europe. This, in confluence with the increasing consumption of seafood on account of the rising awareness among individuals about its health benefits, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth in the region. Apart from, stringent regulations implemented by the European Union (EU) regarding food safety, which include mandatory certificates to prove the adoption of sustainable fishing methods, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe lobster market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Species:

American Lobster
Spiny Lobster
Rock Lobster
European Lobster

Breakup by Weight:

5 – 0.75 lbs
76 – 3.0 lbs
Over 3 lbs

Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Lobster
Lobster Tail
Lobster Meat
Lobster Claw

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Food Service
Retail

Breakup by Country:

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others

Key highlights of the report:                                                    

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

