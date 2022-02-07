Artificial Turf Market Size Worth US$ 4,522.0 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.70%

The global artificial turf market reached a value of US$ 3,187.80 Million in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market reach a value of US$ 4,522.0 Million by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial turf, also known as synthetic grass, is a carpet-like material made up of synthetic fibers such as polyethylene, nylon, polypropylene and polyamides to resemble natural grass. It is mostly used in stadiums and arenas for sports that were originally played on natural grass surfaces. However, over the years, artificial turf has also gained traction in the residential and commercial sectors as it is recyclable, has a low environmental impact, and eliminates the use of water, pesticides, and fertilizers.

The global artificial turf market reached a value of US$ 3,187.80 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4,522.0 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

Artificial Turf Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for durable, cost-effective, and easy-to-maintain flooring products for outdoor applications. In addition, the increasing number of sports events and tournaments and unfavorable climatic conditions for proper growth of natural grass are escalating the demand for artificial turf in the sports sector.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by the increasing usage of artificial turf in public places, such as restaurants, airports, and hotels, due to their water-saving properties. Moreover, several key players are introducing innovative product variants such as artificial turfs with wear-resistant and antibacterial properties that prevent bacterial growth, representing another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization, easy product availability via e-commerce platforms and growing consumer inclination toward attractive lawns and playgrounds in homes or societies are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Artificial Turf Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Act Global, CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd, Condor Group, Dow Inc., ForestGrass, Global Syn-Turf Inc., Polytan GmbH, Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company), SIS Pitches, SpectraTurf Inc. (Ecore International Inc.), Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett S.A. and TenCate Grass.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Material:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyamides

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Households

• Sports and Leisure

• Restaurant and Hotels

• Airports and Commercial Offices

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales/B2B

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

