Solar Freezer Market 2022-27: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Solar Freezer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global solar freezer market reached a value of US$ 8.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.67 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The global market is primarily driven by an enhanced focus on sustainable development. With the increasing environmental concerns among the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the uptake of renewable energy sources, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the globe has positively influenced product demand for storing temperature-sensitive medications. Other factors, including the increasing government efforts to curb the urgent need for vaccine transportation and cold storage, continual innovations in off-grid refrigeration and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

• B Medical Systems

• Connexa

• Dulas Ltd

• KATEK Memmingen GmbH

• Kyocera Corporation

• Rockwell Industries Limited

• Sholep Energy Ltd

• Sundanzer

• The Sure Chill Company Limited

• Unique Appliances Ltd

• Vestfrost Solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Solar-Battery Based

• Solar-Direct Drive

Breakup by Capacity:

• Less Than 250 Ltrs

• 250-500 Ltrs

• More Than 500 Ltrs

Breakup by End Use:

• Medical

o Hospitals

o Pharmacies and Vaccines

o Blood Banks

o Others

• Household

• Infrastructure

• Commercial

• Other

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

