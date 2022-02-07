Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global ultrasonic flowmeter market reached a value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market/requestsample

The accuracy of the ultrasonic flowmeters in calculating the velocity of the fluids and taking measurements is primarily driving the ultrasonic flowmeter market. Besides this, several advancements in ultrasonic technologies and computing capabilities have encouraged improved flowmeter performance and measurement in continuous industrial processes and detecting secondary flow in pipelines. Moreover, due to the various benefits offered by ultrasonic flowmeters, such as their non-invasive nature, high accuracy, reliability, low maintenance, etc., they are gaining traction among numerous sectors. Apart from this, the increasing number of refineries and escalating energy demand is anticipated to bolster the ultrasonic flow meters market over the forecasted period.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

• Asea Brown Boveri Ltd

• Badger Meter Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Emerson Process Management

• Faure Herman SA

• General Electric

• Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc

• Index Corporation

• Invensys Process Systems

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Teledyne Isco Inc.

• Yamatake Co

• Yokogawa Electric Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Spool Peice

• Insertion

• Clamp-On

• Others

Breakup by Number of Paths:

• 3-Path Transit Time

• 4- Path Transit Time

• 5- Path Transit Time

• 6 or More Path Transit Time

Breakup by Technology:

• Transit Time - Single/Dual Path

• Transit Time - Multipath

• Doppler

• Hybrid

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Independent Representatives

• Distributors

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Natural Gas

• Non-Petroleum Liquid

• Petroleum Liquid

• Others

Regional Insights:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market

GCC Oral Hygiene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-oral-hygiene-market

Automotive connectors market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-connectors-market

Awning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/awning-market

Medical Simulation Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-simulation-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

