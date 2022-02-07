Announcing the Release of The Lolita Chic Edit & Remix Album by Jacqueline Taïeb: ‘PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINE’

The digital version of PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINE is available online as of February 8, 2022.

PARIS, FRANCE, February 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who would have thought that French songs written by a 17-year-old girl would travel around the world and become cult anthems for the greatest brands on the world like Louis Vuitton or Bentley?Nicknamed the ‘Lolita Chick’ in Japan, Jacqueline Taïeb was the winner of the 1967 Midem Grand Prix with ‘7 heures du matin.’ Its emblematic title, although already well known to professionals, would take many years to fall into the ears of the public before becoming definitively essential.Nothing predisposed Jacqueline to become the icon of vintage pop from France. The artist quickly turned into a formidable songwriter capable of writing French hits for many French artists, and above all, international hits with one made for a young New Yorker lady: ‘Ready to Follow You,’ that Dana Dawson sang on all the hottest stages of the world.After many other projects, including a musical with cult French actor Yves Montand, Jacqueline Taïeb becomes a legend in the land of the rising sun where young Tokyoites can’t get enough of her reissued album.Advertising quickly seized on the phenomenon, and the ‘Lolita Chic’ was to become one of the most often used French women to illustrate great movies or TV series (The Serpent, Russian Dolls) and, in particular, international marketing campaigns. Her music thus became essential for Lolita Lempicka (So Lolita), Axe, Google Home, Bentley, Louis Vuitton, and more.And now, it seems the whole planet has discovered her music. Her titles are migrating to the turntables of all the trendy places of the globe … from New York to Tokyo, Paris and London. Several hype groups and artists want to get closer to Jacqueline, like the Danish from ‘The Asteroids Galaxy Tour.’ The titles of the most swingin’ French Londoner never cease to delight new listeners who discover her pop hits … Jacqueline Taïeb’s songs have certainly kept the freshness of her twenties!Since so many DJs are already sampling her cult masterpieces, Thierry Wolf ( FGL Productions chairman and his producer) decided to bring together the creme de la creme French DJs on her best recordings, remixed by an amazing collective of French DJs called ‘Le Goût Du Son.’“When I had the idea for this album ‘PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINE,’ I listened to many remixes but it was the work of the ‘Gout du Son’ team that I finally chose. This was validated by Jacqueline who was immediately very enthusiastic about this incredible project,” said Thierry Wolf, who also produced a video for each remix, to be made available one-by-one on a new YouTube Channel called ‘French Mademoiselles Channel.’PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINE … Six pure remix and edits gems that have kept the magic of the Frenchy sound of the so Parisian Jacqueline by adding a current groove that will keep you dancing until dawn.The digital version of PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINE is available online February 8, 2022 (out for St Jacqueline’s day), and the limited-edition vinyl edition and the CD (which will offer other versions) will be available for the next record store day in April, 2022.PLAY IT LIKE JACQUELINEThe Lolita Chic Album & Edit Remix Album© 2022 Anthology’s, a label of FGL PRODUCTIONS7 heures du matin - Remix by (Le Goût du Son / Mikeandtess)Bravo (BootyShake remix by Le Gout du Son)An album, certified and validated by the icon herself, who keeps her ears open and never ceases to be interested in current music.The French Lolita is not done grooving!