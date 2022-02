VIETNAM, February 6 -

Queen Elizabeth II. AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Sunday sent a letter of congratulations to British Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.

The same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled his congratulatory letter to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

Việt Nam and the UK set up their diplomatic ties in 1973. — VNS