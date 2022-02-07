Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the 1200 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 pm, the suspect was inside of an establishment at the listed location. The suspect was observed by an employee taking merchandise. When the employee approached, the suspect brandished a knife then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, 33 year-old Steve Thompson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two.

###