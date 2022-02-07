Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1400 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:56 am, two suspects approached the victim, who was in the backseat of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects entered the vehicle and told the victim to leave. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.