Eve Shuman’s Prince George's County Council Campaign Raises Over $88,000 in Its First Six Months
A progressive, black Democratic candidate, Eve Shuman raised $88,000 for her Prince George's County Council campaign in Maryland.RIVEDALE PARK, MD, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Eve Shuman announced that her campaign for District 3's seat on Prince George's County Council raised over $88,000 in six months. Shuman's campaign currently possesses a war chest of $58,000 cash on hand that will help propel the first-time candidate to office.
Eve amassed an army of 266 donors from across the state and the country. The campaign received donations from progressive advocates, community members, and politicians from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Texas, and Minnesota. Donors were impressed with Shuman's energy, compassion, tenacity, comprehensive progressive policy platform, and vision for Prince George's County.
Corey Slavitt, a voter in District 3, donated to Shuman's campaign because she was tired of "forever politicians using a revolving door" of political seats to stay in office. Slavitt stated, "so even though I'm suddenly on an unexpected austerity plan, I feel compelled to chip in" because "it is time for Eve Shuman to fill the District 3 seat."
In a County that's 86% nonwhite and majority female, Eve Shuman would be the first person of color to hold the District 3 County Council seat. Eve's positive, proactive vision of Prince George's County promotes equity, opportunity, and diversity. As an elected official, she promises to tirelessly fight to make Prince George's more inclusive and equal for all residents in her district. She stated, "our people-powered movement is resonating with voters, and they are trusting us with their money during a global pandemic. I plan to continue to work hard, spread our campaign's message, and win the County Council seat because Prince Georgians deserve a leader who will promote equity, opportunity, and diversity in our community."
