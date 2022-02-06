Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: Southbound 295 near East Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, on Southbound 295 near East Capitol Street, Southeast

 

At approximately 11:16 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, laying on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, as the result of an autopsy, the DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be from gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 32 year-old Passion Pleasant, of Northeast, DC.

 

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 30 year-old Gregory Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation also revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

