Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

AZERBAIJAN, February 5 - 05 february 2022, 20:20

On February 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On his own behalf and on behalf of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, the head of state wished President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan health and recovery as they contracted coronavirus infection.

On his own behalf and on behalf of Mrs. Emine Erdogan, the Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on various aspects of Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and friendship.

