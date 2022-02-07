Dr. Mario Gonzalez Dr. Mario Gonzalez

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Mexico's famous plastic surgeons, Dr. Mario Gonzalez said: “How a mother feels as a mother and as a woman is very important. Maternal aesthetics can heal or restore mothers' bodies in as little as one day. For this reason, mother aesthetics gives the mother self-confidence; makes you feel better; It increases the comfort of life.” said.

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mario Gonzalez gave information about the mommy makeover procedure, which has become popular in recent years among women who have become mothers. Emphasizing that women can regain their pre-pregnancy body forms with the procedure, also known as "maternity make-up", Gonzalez said, "A large number of women experience deformations in their bodies after pregnancy. Maternal aesthetics is the most aesthetic and practical way to remove these deformations.” said.

"Exercises and diets don't always work"

Dr. Gonzalez noted that a series of plastic surgery procedures were combined in a single procedure to restore changes in a woman's body in maternity makeup, after giving birth and after breastfeeding. He continued: “Mothers carry their babies in their wombs for 9 months. Then the breastfeeding process begins. As a result, changes can occur in the body. For this reason, many mothers want to return to their pre-pregnancy body form. Exercises and diets applied for this do not always work. At this point, the maternal aesthetic procedure comes into play.”

“There are serious changes in the body after pregnancy”

Noting that serious changes can occur in women's bodies with pregnancy, the plastic surgeon continued: “Serious damage can be seen in the abdominal muscles that grow during pregnancy. Muscles can relax and divide. In addition, excess abdominal skin may occur. Deformations such as weight gain, skin cracks and breast sagging are also a result of pregnancy. For this reason, maternal aesthetics; It is a combination of procedures such as tummy tuck, breast enlargement, breast lift, liposuction, skin tightening. All these procedures -depending on the patient's health history- can usually be done in a single session.”

“How a mother feels as a woman is very important”

Stating that breast aesthetics after breastfeeding is a common procedure, Gonzalez said, “The procedures to be applied in maternal aesthetics are decided as a result of the mother's expectations and the doctor's evaluations. Especially in women who gave birth by cesarean section, abdominal aesthetics is applied. For this, the abdominal muscles and uterine tissue must be recovered. Breast and abdominal aesthetics can usually be combined. The recovery period in these procedures is 2 to 4 weeks, depending on the procedures applied. The patient can usually return to work after 2 weeks.” she spoke.

Talking about the advantages of maternal aesthetics, the famous surgeon shared the following information: “How a mother feels herself as a mother and a woman is very important. It is an integral part of self-perception and self-esteem. Maternal aesthetics can heal or restore mothers' bodies in as little as one day. For this reason, mother aesthetics gives the mother self-confidence; makes you feel better; It increases the comfort of life.”

Who is Dr. Mario Gonzalez?

Dr. Mario Gonzalez has outstanding skills and knowledge in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of Guadalajara. It provides aesthetic surgery services within the framework of the high quality standards of the Mexican Plastic Surgery Council. It operates an honest process in evaluations to provide the best results to its patients. He received training in various prestigious high-specialization hospitals in the country and abroad. He demonstrates his skills in plastic surgery, aesthetic surgery and reconstructive surgery in his clinic, which is approved by the Mexican Plastic Surgery Council. “Cirujano Plastico Certificado (CMCPER – 2195) certified Dr. Mario Gonzalez is a member of the Mexican Society of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (AMCPER), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), and the Mexican Aesthetic and Reconstructive Society.