AACUC Adds Chief Experience Officer to Executive Team

Dohnia Dorman

Dohnia Dorman Named AACUC's Chief Experience Officer

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has hired Dohnia Dorman as Chief Experience Officer. In this new role, Dorman will optimize operational efficiency, enhance the member experience and amplify the AACUC brand through marketing and events for the expanding organization.

In the last five years, AACUC membership and assets have grown by 188%. AACUC will receive the prestigious Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation at the Herb Wegner Awards Dinner on February 28, 2022, for its excellence in leadership through moments of great adversity.

“AACUC is experiencing incredible growth and notoriety, and I need a second in command,” said AACUC President/CEO Renée Sattiewhite. “Now more than ever, we need a Chief Experience Officer who is committed to taking AACUC to the next level, and we’re confident Dohnia Dorman is the perfect woman for the assignment. Her wide-ranging competencies, passion for AACUC’s mission and experience delivering meaningful outcomes in previous roles will most certainly and positively shape the direction of the organization to meet the demands of this moment in our industry and in years to come.”

Dorman is an experienced credit union professional with more than 10 years in the industry, having served as Vice President of Marketing for Rio Grande Credit Union ($518 million in assets) and most recently several positions at Suncoast Credit Union ($14 billion in assets) including Enterprise Agility Portfolio Manager, Vice President of Account Relationship Operations (formerly Deposit Operations) and Marketing Director.

“Dohnia was a tremendous asset as a member of our vice president team, growing deposits by 10% in one quarter, influencing our enterprise business agility transformation and leaning out processes that saved more than 13,500 manual FTE hours in one year,” said Kevin Johnson, President/CEO of Suncoast Credit Union, a Chairman’s Circle Partner of AACUC. “It is our pleasure and duty to promote diverse C-level talent in our credit union industry.”

In 2012, she was named “Rookie of the Year” by the Credit Union Executive Society and received Albuquerque Business First’s Woman of Influence award in 2013. She is an accomplished professional holding a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication and double major in Spanish from the University of New Mexico, along with several certifications such as Certified Diversity Equity and Inclusion from the University of South Florida and Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the Nonprofit Leadership Center.

An avid learner, teacher and volunteer, Dorman has participated in Filene Research Institute’s i3 innovation program and has taught at her alma mater’s Department of Communication and Journalism. Dorman is no stranger to AACUC, having been a member since 2020 and responsible for chairing the AACUC Annual Virtual Conferences in 2020 and 2021. She serves her local community in different capacities, including the Junior League.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry.

For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.