JPC Capital Investment Group unprecedented degree of growth in 2022
JPC Capital Investment is currently purchasing companies at an unprecedented degree of growth. In fact, it is on pace to exceed the companies 12 month forecasts.”READING, BERKSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jpc capital, a private equity firm based in Dubai, announced today that it is acquiring businesses in the uk. The firm will be buying companies that meet their potential and need a new lease of life. The firm has been in business for over 7 years now and it has purchased numerous businesses in its history. It has purchased companies from industries including manufacturing, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and financial services. The company is currently purchasing companies at an unprecedented degree of growth. In fact, it is on pace to exceed the companies 12 month forecasts.
— Dave Pickett
"We're excited to be able to help these businesses find their wings again," Jpc capital's founder said at a small press meeting today. He explained that while they were excited to help these businesses grow and thrive, they would not be doing so without getting a return on their investment. He promised they would not be cutting costs by lowering workers' wages or benefits or laying off workers, but he did say that they would explore any other options necessary before considering purchasing new equipment or hiring new workers."
It’s going to be exciting to see the trajectory of the company in the coming years and we will be following along in great anticipation.
