Submit Release
News Search

There were 110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,539 in the last 365 days.

JPC Capital Investment Group unprecedented degree of growth in 2022

JPC Capital is currently purchasing companies at an unprecedented degree of growth. In fact, it is on pace to exceed the companies 12 month forecasts.

JPC Capital Investment is currently purchasing companies at an unprecedented degree of growth. In fact, it is on pace to exceed the companies 12 month forecasts.”
— Dave Pickett
READING, BERKSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jpc capital, a private equity firm based in Dubai, announced today that it is acquiring businesses in the uk. The firm will be buying companies that meet their potential and need a new lease of life. The firm has been in business for over 7 years now and it has purchased numerous businesses in its history. It has purchased companies from industries including manufacturing, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and financial services. The company is currently purchasing companies at an unprecedented degree of growth. In fact, it is on pace to exceed the companies 12 month forecasts.

"We're excited to be able to help these businesses find their wings again," Jpc capital's founder said at a small press meeting today. He explained that while they were excited to help these businesses grow and thrive, they would not be doing so without getting a return on their investment. He promised they would not be cutting costs by lowering workers' wages or benefits or laying off workers, but he did say that they would explore any other options necessary before considering purchasing new equipment or hiring new workers."

It’s going to be exciting to see the trajectory of the company in the coming years and we will be following along in great anticipation.

Jason Cunningham
Jpc Capital Investment Group
+44 7415 351504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

JPC Capital Investment Group unprecedented degree of growth in 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.