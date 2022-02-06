ETFE Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

High preference towards ETFE due to its durability, heat resistance, recyclability are the key factors responsible for the CAGR in the forecasted period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ETFE Market was valued at USD 0.36 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. ETFE (Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) is a fluorine-based plastic polymer that is used in the production of innovative and lightweight substitutes for glass panels. It has light transmission similar to that of glass but weighs only 1% compared to glass. The lifespan of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is approximate thirty years. It has excellent weathering properties and the film is becoming a material of choice for a lot of outdoor and outdoor/indoor spaces in a variety of climates. It belongs to the PTFE fluorine polymer. Its advantages range from environmental sustainability to creative design options. The preference towards ETFE over glass due to its properties such as lightweight, recyclability, and environmental friendliness have played a key role in increasing the demand. The above-mentioned features are the main factors propelling the market. It also provides structural stability and accelerated weathering tests of 30 years have shown almost no signs of deterioration. However, the ETFE is noisier in nature as it transmits more sound than glass. Also, it is prone to punctures by sharp objects, thus, making them riskier. These factors act as major restraining factors for the market. It also maintains strength in wide temperature variances and is self-extinguishing in cases of fire. Although ETFE is not fully fluorinated like PFA, FEP, and PTFE, it maintains many of the high-performance characteristics such as high temperature that is, a continuous service temperature of 150°C, good electrical properties, and excellent chemical inertness.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

The key players of the market include Daikin Industries, Structurflex, Architen Landrell, DuPont USA, Quadrant Plastic Composites AG, Ensinger, and The Chemours Company.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The versatility of applications such as wires, tubes, cables, coating, and membranes along with the feature of bio-degradability, act as the driving factors for the market. EFTE is 100% recyclable making it all the more attractive, given the rising awareness towards environmental protection. This has been one of the key factors increasing the demand.

The EFTE is flexible, can be stretched up to 3 times and remain taut with variation in size, can be shaped into curvatures, and can have multiple, movable layers. Such features make it all the more an attractive alternative for glass.

The growth of the Asia Pacific ETFE market can be attributed to the easy availability of cheap labor along with economical and accessible raw materials.

Economies like China, India, Taiwan, and Indonesia have become major hubs of the production of EFTE due to the availability of cheap and abundant labor and raw materials

The granule form of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

In the case of applications, Cables and Wires are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. In the present scenario, Membranes dominate the market with a market share of 36.5%.

Daikin Industries dominate the market competition.

North America dominates the market with a market share of 51.5% followed by Europe at 26.1% market share. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.6% due to the availability of cheap labor and abundance of resources.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ETFE market on the basis of type, techniques, application, and region:

Type

Granule

Powder

Application

Cables and Wires

Tubes

Membranes

Coatings

Panels

Others

Techniques

Injection

Extrusion

Rotational

Research Methodology – ETFE Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the ETFE market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the ETFE market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the ETFE market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the ETFE market.

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

