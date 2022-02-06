A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Alvin Jones, #231259

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Alvin Jones, #231259. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than March 4, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Alvin Jones was sentenced to a term of 24 years to 50 years for the crime of Controlled Substance-Deliver/Manufacture-Narcotics/Cocaine 50-449 Grams-Habitual 4th. Alvin Jones was sentenced on June 6, 2006 out of Muskegon County.

Anthony E. O. King, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.