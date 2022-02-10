Howard B. Gowen Helps Clients Manage COVID Burnout with Massage Therapy
Howard B. Gowen helped clients manage COVID burnout with massage therapyATHENS,, GEORGIA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quarantine-induced tension has led many people to experience a condition called burnout, which is a constant state of physical and emotional stress. Licensed massage therapist Howard B. Gowen uses massage therapy and holistic healing to help clients alleviate burnout symptoms, including body aches, headaches, and anxiety.
Howard B. Gowen Explains How Massage Therapy Can Help You Manage Stress
Massage therapy isn’t just reserved for expensive treatments at upscale health clubs or spas. Integrative and holistic health experts consider it an effective way to combat the emotional and physical symptoms of stress, which many people have experienced due to the pandemic. These symptoms could include muscle tension, aches and pains, depression, anxiety, and low energy. Massage therapy benefits are wide-ranging and include increased relaxation, circulation, energy, and reduced pain, stress, muscle soreness and tension.
Massage Therapy Can Be a Source of Emotional Comfort
“While massage therapy has great physical benefits, it also has wonderful emotional ones, which are key in these stressful times,” says Howard B. Gowen, licensed massage therapist and holistic healer. Some research indicates that massage therapy can not only aid in reducing anxiety and depression but also provide feelings of connection through physical touch. The need for physical and emotional connection may have increased for some people during the pandemic, especially because of social distancing and self-isolating.
Finding the Right Type of Massage Therapy for You
Massage involves the pressing and manipulation of the body's soft tissues, including muscles, skin, ligaments, and tendons. While all types of massage therapy have physical and emotional benefits, there are several different types available. Depending on their training, massage therapists may specialize in one or more types of massage:
Swedish massage is one of the most popular, and is a gentle form of massage that includes long, gliding strokes, with the goal of returning blood to the heart. It’s often known as a classic massage, and its primary goal is to both relax and energize the client.
Deep massage uses deep strokes to focus on the deeper layers of connective tissue and muscle. It can be a powerful tool in injury recovery.
Trigger point massage may target specific areas of tight muscle fiber to alleviate pain and tension, which may result from overuse or injury.
“Swedish may be the most effective type of massage to alleviate stress symptoms immediately. However, you have to find the kind that’s right for you, along with a therapist who listens and is willing to customize treatment based on your needs,” Howard B. Gowen says.
