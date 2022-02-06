Happytalism inspires a program on financial and emotional wellbeing in the Caribbean
Author and Social Innovator, Luis Gallardo inspires institutions and thought leaders to work holistically towards financial and emotional wellbeing, for all.
We need new lenses to understand growth and healing. Happytalism is a new paradigm focused on bringing all the power in us, it helps communities and individuals to flourish with all living beings. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Happytalism - Learn how to create a happier and more financially robust life amidst the current challenges"
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
That is the theme of the program launched for an understanding of how to create a happier and more financially robust life amidst the current challenges. As the Caribbean reels from the devastating effects of the pandemic, it has taken a toll on our mental health and ravaged our economies. Guardian Group is offering support through a dynamic, regional public initiative inspired by the work on Happytalism by Author and Social Innovator Luis Gallardo. The initiative is free and available to everyone.
This powerful, supportive resource brings to the region renowned experts with insights that have been scientifically proven to positively transform our thinking on a personal and professional level. Discover how to be more emotionally resilient, happier, and financially stronger. Inspired by Luis Gallardo's work on Happytalism, the sessions will be led by renowned Harvard Professor, speaker, and best-selling author on Positive Psychology and Happiness, Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, Mohit Mukherjee motivational speaker, lecturer, and founder of the Centre for Executive Education of the University for Peace established by the General Assembly of the United Nations and Ernie Ross, innovator of the award-winning Intangience™.
Over the past two years, Guardian Group contributed in so many ways to the ever-evolving and emerging needs of us all during the pandemic. From donations to regional health institutions, support to the police service, our One Way, One World and We Got these initiatives, contribution to the World Happiness Foundation on behalf of the region, the Guardian Group Global Leadership Scholarship through the United Nations established University for Peace.
And as the world takes its first stumbling steps out of the pandemic, it’s time to remind ourselves of that bright outlook on life. That’s just what Guardian Group unfolds with the regional initiative of Happytalism. Framed through the perspective of a Caribbean State of Mind we’re freely given bits of advice, tips, and profound insights into becoming more emotionally resilient, happier, and, as a bonus, even how to become better on the money side of things, both in business and brand development. It’s an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time as the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental health and financial well-being.
This initiative features the science behind how we can rise to the challenges and create a happier outlook on life despite what is taking place. As the musical refrain to the Happytalism theme song goes, “ I can see clearly now the rain has gone. I can see all obstacles in my way. Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind. It's gonna be a bright, bright, sunshiny day. “ And that the Caribbean State of Mind, couldn’t come soon enough for all of us.
About the Experts.
Luis Gallardo: Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace. https://www.gallardo.world
Tal Ben-Shahar: He is one of the most globally renowned speakers and authors on happiness and positive psychology. His work has been translated into more than twenty-five languages, and his books appear on best-sellers lists around the world.
Mohit Mukherjee: Mohit is an innovator in the learning and development area, with nearly two decades of experience working with professionals from around the world in the areas of innovation, leadership, and well-being. Since 2006, he has been leading the Centre for Executive Education at University for Peace in Costa Rica, established by the United Nations.
Ernie Ross: The founder of a leading innovation agency and teaches his Intangience™ methodology around the world. He is driven by the purpose of making a meaningful contribution to the lives of others through transformative initiatives and collaborations such as Happytalism being made freely available to all.
More about Happytalism video as Key to (Re)Connection here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Fc0yfJUVGk&t=17s
"
Hannah Cassimere
World Happiness Foundation
+1 3476065317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Happytalism by Luis Gallardo